Halkitis: Conscience is clear

Former Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis yesterday shared on his Facebook page that “there is no pillow so soft as a clear conscience”.

Halkitis did not indicate what the post was in relation to.

It was posted around the same time that his former Cabinet colleague, Kenred Dorsett, was charged with four counts of extortion, four counts of bribery and one count of misconduct in public office.

Dorsett pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded to prison.

The government has ordered forensic audits for certain government programs and other government related agencies.

On the night of the Free National Movement’s (FNM) victory, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis warned that while an FNM government will not victimize anyone, those who have abused positions of trust “may have something to fear”.

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames has said that there was a growing number of accusations of wrongdoing lodged against public figures.

Dames said authorities will ensure the investigations are fair to avoid claims of victimization.

“When people misappropriate or steal taxpayers’ monies then they ought to be accountable,” he has said.

“There ain’t no give this one a break, or give that one a break.

“If we can go and arrest a young man off the streets for a joint, then we can arrest a public figure for stealing taxpayers’ money.”

Halkitis’ post also came amid ongoing public discussions over a downgrade threat from the international credit ratings agency Moody’s.

The announcement by Moody’s a week ago renewed debate about the Christie administration’s management of public finances.

The revelation by Moody’s that it has put The Bahamas’ rating on review came several weeks after the new minister of finance, Peter Turnquest, told Parliament that the fiscal situation is much worse than the FNM had anticipated, and that the new government met the cupboard bare.