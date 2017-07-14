PLP pledges to support Dorsett

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Brave Davis charged yesterday that the PLP is “not a corrupt party” nor does it “support corruption” and urged party members to “remain strong” in light of former PLP minister Kenred Dorsett being arrested and subsequently charged with bribery and extortion.

Davis also said the party has pledged to support Dorsett.

“He denies these allegations and promises to defend himself vigorously,” Davis said in a message to party supporters.

“We have pledged to support him with the best counsel available.

“Let us pray for him and his family.”

He added: “We must remain strong.

“We are not a corrupt organization. We do not support corruption in any form.

“The events now before us are designed to sap the will of the PLP and to destroy the party. I urge you to stand strong and with God’s help we will prevail.”

Dorsett served as minister of the environment and housing in the last Christie administration.

“We pray for our friend and brother Ken and his family this morning,” Davis said.

He told supporters to not be “provoked” and “stand strong”.

Dorsett was charged in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday with extorting $120,000 from contractor Johnathan Ash.

He was also charged with accepting bribes in the same amount. In all, he was charged with four counts of extortion, four counts of bribery and one count of misconduct in public office.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded to prison.

Davis said, “When you look back at what the Free National Movement has done in all of its previous terms in government, rather than concentrate on improving the economy and providing jobs for the country, they engage in victor’s justice and vengeance politics.

“They stop, review and cancel programs left in place by the previous PLP government without any logical justification. They dismiss people at the bottom of the ladder from their employment with the government.

“Over the past week the PLP has sought to caution the new government to get to the work of governance. Now we have this arrest.

“This does not bode well. I remind everyone that the conventions of our constitution are that each minister bears responsibility for their personal conduct in office. Mr. Dorsett understands that more than most, having been trained as a lawyer.”

Dorsett was elected MP for Southern Shores in 2012. He lost his seat in the May 10, 2017 general election.