Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Breaking News:

Dorsett granted $50,000 bail

  • Kenred Dorsett was all smiles following his bail hearing. TORRELL GLINTON

  • Former Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett was granted $50,000 bail. TORRELL GLINTON


Published: Jul 14, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Former Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett was granted $50,000 bail in the Supreme Court today.

Dorsett's bail application was approved one day after he was charged in a magistrate’s court with bribery, extortion and misconduct in public office.

As a condition of bail, Dorsett has to surrender his travel documents.

Supreme Court Justice Carolita Bethel heard the bail application in chambers.

Dorsett, 46, who served in the Christie Cabinet from 2012 to 2017, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on Thursday. It is alleged that Dorsett received $120,000 from Johnathan Ash, who had a government contract at the New Providence Landfill.

In relation to the four extortion charges, prosecutors allege that Dorsett, while acting in his capacity as a public officer, demanded a total of $120,000 from Ash on four separate occasions between March 1, 2017 and May 9, 2017, the eve of the general election that removed the PLP from the government.

As for the bribery charges, Dorsett is accused of soliciting a total of $120,000 from Ash so that he would not exercise his power as minister of the environment to stop Ash from working at the sanitary landfill. The bribery offenses were also allegedly committed between March 1, and May 9, 2017.

It is alleged that between March 1, 2017 and May 9, 2017, while acting as a public officer, Dorsett willfully misconducted himself without reasonable excuse or justification.

The matter was adjourned to August 31.

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links