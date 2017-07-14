Dorsett granted $50,000 bail

Former Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett was granted $50,000 bail in the Supreme Court today.

Dorsett's bail application was approved one day after he was charged in a magistrate’s court with bribery, extortion and misconduct in public office.

As a condition of bail, Dorsett has to surrender his travel documents.

Supreme Court Justice Carolita Bethel heard the bail application in chambers.

Dorsett, 46, who served in the Christie Cabinet from 2012 to 2017, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on Thursday. It is alleged that Dorsett received $120,000 from Johnathan Ash, who had a government contract at the New Providence Landfill.

In relation to the four extortion charges, prosecutors allege that Dorsett, while acting in his capacity as a public officer, demanded a total of $120,000 from Ash on four separate occasions between March 1, 2017 and May 9, 2017, the eve of the general election that removed the PLP from the government.

As for the bribery charges, Dorsett is accused of soliciting a total of $120,000 from Ash so that he would not exercise his power as minister of the environment to stop Ash from working at the sanitary landfill. The bribery offenses were also allegedly committed between March 1, and May 9, 2017.

It is alleged that between March 1, 2017 and May 9, 2017, while acting as a public officer, Dorsett willfully misconducted himself without reasonable excuse or justification.

The matter was adjourned to August 31.