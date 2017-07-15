Minnis: Govt will have fitting tribute for Adderley

The government plans to offer a “fitting tribute” to the late Cleophas Adderley, founder and director of the Bahamas National Youth Choir (BNYC), said Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis.

Adderley died at Doctors Hospital last week after a long illness.

He was 62.

“I was in Grenada with other colleagues for the CARICOM heads of government conference when we learned of the passing of Cleophas Adderley,” Minnis said in a statement Thursday.

“We were all deeply saddened because we have lost a brilliant and beloved native son who contributed so much to our country, the region and the world.

“Though the minister of youth, sports and culture has already offered condolences on behalf of the government of The Bahamas, I wanted to add my personal condolences and those of a grateful nation.

“The government of The Bahamas will offer a fitting tribute to Cleophas at an appropriate time.

“Though an attorney by profession, music was Cleophas’ great vocation.

“He was a dedicated family man. He was also a Bahamian patriot, who often stated: ‘I love being a Bahamian.’”

Minnis pointed to Adderley’s many years of mentoring young Bahamians and meticulously nurturing and developing their musical talents.

“Though we have lost a musical genius, his spirit lives on in all who were fortunate to be touched by his life, his spirit and his music,” he added.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, and on my own behalf and that of my wife, Patricia, I offer condolences to his wife Francoise, his son, relatives, his many friends at home and abroad, and the many young people he mentored.

“May he rest in peace.”



