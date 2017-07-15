Man convicted of 2006 prison escape

A prisoner who escaped during a deadly prison break was on Thursday acquitted of the murder of a guard and wounding another.

However, Corey Hepburn was convicted of the escape.

Hepburn, who was serving a 20-year sentence for armed robbery and escape, was among four other inmates who escaped from Her Majesty’s Prison on January 17, 2006.

Corporal Dion Bowles was fatally stabbed during the break and another guard, Kenneth Sweeting was also injured.

After a four-month long trial, a jury acquitted Hepburn of murder, and causing harm but convicted him of escape.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson will sentence him on Tuesday.

One of the escapees, Neil Brown, was shot dead during his capture. Barry Parcoi and Forrester Bowe Jr were injured during the escape and Hepburn was caught two weeks later at Coral Harbour.

Bowe died in prison before his trial and Parcoi entered a plea deal before the trial.

Monique Gomez represented Hepburn and Kristan Stubbs and Joel Seymour appeared for the Crown.



