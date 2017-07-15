Dorsett granted bail

Former Minister of Environment Kenred Dorsett yesterday appeared jubilant following the decision of a Supreme Court judge to free him on $50,000 bail with two sureties after he had spent 48 hours in custody.

Dorsett was arrested on Wednesday over claims that he abused his authority to demand $120,000 from contractor Johnathan Ash, who was hired to remove debris from the New Providence Landfill after a fire at the site earlier this year.

He was charged in court on Thursday with bribery, extortion and misconduct in public office. The crimes were allegedly committed from March 1 to May 9 of this year.

Dorsett told his wife, “I love you, baby”, before he was escorted to a holding cell at the Central Police Station.

About 40 party supporters chanted, “PLP all the way” as Dorsett waved his shackled hands and smiled at them.

Justice Carolita Bethell ordered Dorsett to surrender his travel documents as a condition of bail, and he must seek court approval to leave the jurisdiction, according to his attorney Wayne Munroe QC, who spoke to the media outside court.

The matter was heard in the judge’s chambers.

Munroe said that the prosecution did not oppose the bail application. Viola Barnett appeared for the Crown.

He noted that magistrates were able to grant bail on the charges until that discretion was removed by a 2014 amendment to the Bail Act.

Dorsett, like most of his parliamentary colleagues, lost his Southern Shores seat in an election when the now governing Free National Movement leveled charges of corruption against the Progressive Liberal Party.

He makes his next court appearance on August 31. At that time, the prosecution will either present a voluntary bill of indictment, which will send the case to the Supreme Court for trial, or the magistrate will commence a preliminary inquiry to determine if there is enough evidence for him to be committed to stand trial.



