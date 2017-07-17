Date:
Post office hours cut for AC repair

  The General Post Office on East Hill Street. FILE


Published: Jul 17, 2017

The acting postmaster general wishes to advise the public that the General Post Office, East Hill Street, will open 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday to Friday until further notice due to the malfunctioning of the air-conditioning system.

The public is further advised that full services are available at all sub-post offices in New Providence.

The acting postmaster general wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused.

The government and minister of transport regret the situation, and are doing everything possible to repair the air-conditioning for the comfort of the staff in the shortest possible time.

