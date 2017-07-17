Another corrections officer detained

Another Department of Correctional Services officer is expected to be charged this week for drug possession after he was arrested on Friday in connection with the discovery of two ounces of marijuana, according to authorities.

According to reports, authorities from the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) searched the officer’s Caravel Road, Sunset Park home around 1 p.m. and uncovered the drugs.

Earlier this month, a corrections officer was charged for marijuana possession.

The drugs were allegedly found on him when he reported for duty at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Police also allegedly found more drugs when they searched the officer’s home.

The combined weight of the drugs found was reportedly five ounces.

In June, a corrections officer was taken into police custody after he was allegedly found with six ounces of cocaine at the prison.

Additionally, a Royal Bahamas Defence Force marine pleaded guilty in court last week to firearm and drug related offenses, and was sentenced to 15 months in prison.