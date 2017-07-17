Davis thanks Ingraham for ‘support’ on Baha Mar

Echoing former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said that former Baha Mar CEO Sarkis Izmirlian was “dead wrong” to request a moratorium on the completion of the sale of Baha Mar.

Ingraham has said that the government “must do nothing to stop” Baha Mar from being completed and charged that Izmirlian was “dead wrong” to request a moratorium.

In a recent interview, Davis said he appreciated the former prime minister’s comments.

“I think Ingraham was astute to appreciate that the campaign is over,” Davis said.

“The politics is now behind us and he recognized that what the Christie administration had done was the right thing, the proper thing.

“In his own indomitable style, he was applauding and congratulating the previous administration in what they had been able to achieve.

“That’s my take, and I say thank you to him for that.”

Ingraham was asked, during a Rotary Club of South East Nassau meeting, his thoughts on Izmirlian’s request.

Ingraham also said that the Christie administration was “dead wrong when it put Baha Mar in liquidation”.

Davis said he believes there is more to Izmirlian’s public request.

“Sarkis Izmirlian has been around for a long time,” Davis said.

“He obviously would not have put himself out on a limb to make such requests if he had not had a conversation on what may or may not happen if the political climate was changed, in his view.

“Recalling that during the course of the campaign, the prime minister himself said that once he wins he’s going to sell Baha Mar. This was said even after the Christie administration had moved the matter to completion.

“In fact, the way it was reaported, he was making demands. I don’t think he would do that without having some confidence that, that was his expectation.”

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis told The Guardian that the government has no intention of “interfering” with Baha Mar.

He said, “We will follow the law. We are a law-abiding government. We, like the Bahamian people, would like to see Baha Mar functional and working so as to create more jobs.”

In opposition Minnis had pledged to execute a “real sale” of Baha Mar and said under a Minnis administration only Bahamians would be allowed to complete the project.