Haitian migrants apprehended by defense force officers Thursday morning on Ragged Island. RBDF

Published: Jul 17, 2017

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) caught 64 Haitian migrants on Thursday morning on Ragged Island. A Haitian sloop arrived offshore Ragged Island shortly after 8:30 a.m., the RBDF said. Defense force officers, immigration officers and several locals searched the island and caught 40 men, 10 women and 14 children. The migrants were then transported to New Providence for further processing.