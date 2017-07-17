Murders up 17 percent

A gunman shot and killed a man on Saturday around 9 p.m. as he exited his vehicle after parking at a home on Johnson Terrace, off Braynen Road, according to authorities.

Police made their usual appeal for anyone with information to contact them.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

The shooting pushed the murder count up to 74 for the year, representing a 17 percent increase in murders, compared to the same period in 2016.

This time last year, the murder count for the country was 63.

There were no murders recorded in July 2016.

There have been 21 murders since the Free National Movement (FNM) assumed office on May 10.

As of May 10, there were 53 murders.

There were 111 murders in 2016, and 146 murders in 2015, the highest in recorded Bahamian history.

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames said recently that while his ministry is working assiduously to roll out its policies to begin transforming them into operations, he suggested there should be no expectation for crime to subside overnight.

“That is not going to happen in a few days or even in a few hours, so we are not saying here today that because the FNM is the government that murders will go away. But what we are saying is that we will begin to work closely with all of the law enforcement agencies and all of the stakeholders in government to move as quickly as possible so that Bahamians can begin to see a relief from crime,” he said.

Dames said there are certain things the government can do in the short term.

During the recent budget debate, the minister indicated that his ministry intends to maximize the use of its law enforcement resources to yield greater efficiency in the fight against crime.