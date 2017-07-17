Bannister: There must be consequences

Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister said yesterday that the Minnis administration is not interested in blaming members of the Christie administration for every ill facing the country, but said “there must be consequences” for wrongdoing.

“We are not interested in the blame game, but there must be consequences,” he said.

“The Bahamian people want to see consequences for actions. If something has happened that is wrong, it is important, first of all, for us to share it with the people. They want to know.

“They want to know if somebody was sitting in elected office for years and accepting kickbacks.

“They want to know that.

“If someone was sitting in office and doing something that was wrong, they want to know that.

“Then the second step comes in: they want to know what are we going to do about that.”

Bannister appeared as a guest on the Guardian Talk Radio show “Q&A” with host Quincy Parker.

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Brave Davis said last week that the PLP is “not a corrupt party”.

“We do not support corruption in any form,” he said in a message to PLP supporters.

“The events now before us are designed to sap the will of the PLP and to destroy the party. I urge you to stand strong, and with God’s help, we will prevail.”

His comments were made in light of former PLP minister Kenred Dorsett being arrested and subsequently charged with bribery and extortion. Dorsett has denied the allegations.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has promised to “brutally confront” corruption in The Bahamas.

During the Free National Movement’s (FNM) campaign, a key theme centered on the blatant abuse of trust among some in power, cases of conflicts of interest and a failure to account for hundreds of millions of tax dollars.

Since taking office, the government has announced that forensic audits will be conducted on the Urban Renewal Department, Bank of The Bahamas and the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI).