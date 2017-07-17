Shooting victim dies in hospital

A man who was shot on Sunday night, died in hospital this morning, police said.

The victim was walking on Third Street, off Robinson Road, shortly after 10 p.m. when he was attacked, police said.

The shooter fled on foot.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital in serious condition.

He died a few hours later.

Police did not identify the shooter but said an island-wide manhunt has been launched.

The murder count stands at 75 for the year. This time last year, the count was 63, according to The Nassau Guardian’s records.