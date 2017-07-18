Bannister says new BPL board appointed

Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister said the new board of Bahamas Power Light (BPL) has been appointed and is focusing on keeping Bahamians’ power on and getting electricity bills reduced.

Bannister said Bahamians are tired of power cuts.

“They want to know why when they come home from work in the afternoon the power is off,” he said recently.

“That is a legitimate question for all Bahamians to ask.

“Those who are in governance may try to explain the process of getting it back on and getting it to work, but Bahamians really want to know why they can’t be comfortable at night and why it’s hot and miserable, and why they have to suffer through that.

“Those of us who are charged with the responsibility have to ensure that it stops. That is a very important part of the process.”

Bannister made his comments on the Guardian Radio talk show “The Political Review” with host Quincy Parker on Sunday.

As for the new board, Bannister would not name any of the members, but said a “highly capable” board was appointed.

“That board has two outstanding engineers on it, two exceptional accountants, a lawyer who I call a bulldog of a lawyer, and a fraud manager,” he said.

“This is an amazing board. They are going to ensure, and I have told them, there will be no political interference from me. I just want the best job that they can do.

“These people have had tremendous success in our society and they are highly respected. They are going to ensure that we have electrical power and that it costs less.”

The Nassau Guardian previously reported that former Bahamas Institute of Charted Accountants President Darnell Osborne was appointed chairman of BPL’s board.

The Central Bank of The Bahamas’ (CBOB) monthly economic report for May revealed an increase in household energy costs, with an almost 50 percent increase in BPL’s fuel charge year-on-year.

CBOB said BPL’s fuel charge increased by 8.3 percent to 13.7 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) on a monthly basis, and by 49.7 percent when compared to May 2016.

BPL has said that the increase in the fuel charge is a result of the use of its units at the Blue Hills Power Station.

The company recently advised its customers in Abaco that it was “working constantly” to resolve issues responsible for the recent periods of supply interruption throughout the island and several cays.

Last month, power on New Providence was off for nearly four hours.

Power supply throughout the island went out shortly before 3 p.m.

BPL said a “failure in a main transmission cable between the Blue Hills Power Station and the Big Pond Substation initiated the outage”.

At 7:30 p.m., BPL said power had been fully restored.

Bannister said the government has to ensure that BPL’s machinery is up to date and that the “power stays on”.