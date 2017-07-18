Two murder arraignments

Police yesterday charged two men with unrelated killings that took place four years apart.

A 23-year-old was charged with non-capital murder in connection with the shooting death of a man on Independence Day.

And a second man, age 33, was also charged with non-capital murder in the shooting death of a man in 2013.

Both suspects appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt and were not required to enter pleas to the charges.

Dino Smith, 23, of Windsor Lane, is accused of the July 10 murder of Levardo Sherman Deveaux, who was shot while socializing with friends on Fowler Street, off East Street.

Smith, who was represented by Ian Cargill, makes his next court appearance on August 25, when it is expected that the case will be transferred to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment.

Jamal Wallace, 33, of Union Village, is charged with the August 5, 2013 shooting death of Remo Fox, who was gunned down following a fight at a club on Ida Street.

Attorney Murrio Ducille, who represented Wallace, said the accused was on medication that he needed at the prison.

Wallace also returns to court on August 25.

Both men were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and were advised of their right to seek bail in the Supreme Court.