Govt looking at moving PMH morgue

In order to facilitate the ease of doing operations at Princess Margaret Hospital, the government is considering removing the Rand Morgue to another location and creating a national blood bank, said Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands yesterday.

While on the Guardian Radio talk show “Morning Blend” with host Dwight Strachan, Sands spoke about the government’s “major plan” to creating one healthcare system, instead of one where everything is in silos.

“All of these things need to be addressed,” he said.

“We are even looking at removing the morgue from the confines of the Princess Margaret Hospital.

“We are looking at creating a national blood bank so that the blood banking needs for The Bahamas are provided in an environment where we are able to send teams to Acklins and Crooked Island, to Mayaguana, to Long Island, and so on.

“So that we can bring up the supplies of blood, so that when somebody has cancer, when somebody has a traumatic injury, that we have blood and blood products available.”

Sands did not give a timeline on when these moves will take place.