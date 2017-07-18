Prison guard admits gun, drug possession

A former prison guard was yesterday ordered to pay $2,600 in fines to avoid spending a year in prison.

Demetrius Maycock, 25, was arrested at his home in Sunset Park on July 14 after police found a little over two ounces of marijuana in the residence and discovered that he had failed to renew the license for his shotgun.

Maycock pleaded guilty to two counts of drug possession and charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition at his arraignment before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Barrington Miller said that police met Maycock flushing marijuana down the toilet after they forced their way inside his home.

The officers searched Maycock’s room and found more drugs inside a gun safe.

Police also discovered that the shotgun’s license had expired in 2015.

Alluding to the recent arrests of other prison guards, Maycock’s lawyer, Jomo Campbell, said that his client’s arrest differed as he did not try to bring the drugs onto the prison compound.

Campbell said that Maycock had stopped smoking marijuana years ago and claimed that the seized drugs were more than two years old.

Campbell said that Maycock was now unemployed and would have to seek another job.

As for the firearm, Campbell said that Maycock’s only failure was not renewing the license.

Forbes fined Maycock $300 on each drug charge, which if not paid will result in a six-month prison term.

Maycock was fined $1,000 each for the firearm and ammunition charges or one year in prison.

The sentences are to run concurrently.