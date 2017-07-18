Sears still interested in PLP leadership

Despite losing the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) leadership bid to former Prime Minister Perry Christie in January, former Fort Charlotte MP Alfred Sears said he is still interested in the position.

In a recent interview with The Nassau Guardian, Sears said, “I do have an interest in the leadership, that is why I challenged Mr. (Perry) Christie in January.

“Not only did I challenge him, but I also presented a leadership platform in terms of deepening the democratic process within the Progressive Liberal Party as well as a national development agenda based on the core values of the Progressive Liberal Party.

“I stand behind that platform.”

Sears said although he still has an interest, “there would have to be consultation with internal stakeholders before any announcement is made”.

PLP Senator Fred Mitchell has called for a “full-blown convention” in the third week of October.

PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts has said no official date has been recommended to the party yet.

The PLP last held a convention in January 2017, months before the May 10 general election.

In January, PLP delegates voted overwhelmingly to keep Christie as their leader.

Christie received 1,264 of the votes while Sears got 169 votes.

In his concession speech at a press conference at SuperClubs Breezes in January, Sears said he respected the outcome of the vote.

While noting that the PLP is not perfect and the election process was “far from perfect”, Sears said he will deal with those concerns internally.

“Changes are needed in our party system and I will work with party officials to make those changes,” he said.

“Democracy is not always pretty. I remain committed to my beloved Bahamas and the PLP.”

Sears also repledged his resolve to serve the people of Fort Charlotte, an area he represented between 2002 and 2012.

He did not seek re-election in 2012, but was the party’s candidate for the area for the 2017 election.

Sears did not win the Fort Charlotte seat.

He lost to Free National Movement (FNM) candidate Mark Humes.

Humes got 2,153 votes while Sears got 1,616 votes.

Christie has since resigned as leader of the PLP after the party suffered a brutal defeat in the May general election.

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis is now serving as the interim leader of the party.

Davis, who has said that he will run for leader of the party, indicated that he welcomes all challengers.

Davis said the party must be reformed.