Tourism reducing employee headcount in U.S.

Twelve Ministry of Tourism personnel stationed abroad will be “brought home” as the ministry merges several of its oversees offices, Minister of Tourism Dionisio D'Aguilar confirmed yesterday.

D'Aguilar explained that in an effort to curve expenditure, a decision was made to amalgamate the Washington office into New York’s, and the Los Angeles office into Houston’s.

However, the minister advised that “it’s not a big deal”.

“We’re bringing 12 people home, that’s it,” D'Aguilar said.

“They’re being recalled back to Nassau. We have to save.

“We have to cut costs, so we’re looking and seeing what is essential and what isn’t essential.

“The savings will be the rent and the overhead, the housing allowances for the staff, and all that sort of stuff.”

D'Aguilar did not have the cost to maintain the two offices being merged on hand. He said those figures could be provided at a later date.

“You’re just amalgamating and you’re looking at all your offices,” he said.

“And those 12 people are not coming from those two offices.

“We looked at all our offices in the United States and we decided where can we reduce headcount, and what is not essential to do in the United States that we can do in Nassau. So, that is what we are doing.”

When asked whether consideration is being given to merge any other overseas offices, D'Aguilar suggested that as his ministry proceeds with its review to yield greater efficiency and value from its resources, it will continue to consider ways to reduce costs.

“We are looking at all of our costs,” he said.

“We are looking at all of what’s necessary and what’s essential, and what is not essential.

“We have to cut back. The government deficit is standing horrendously high.

“Every agency of the government is being asked to do this.

“So this is not limited to the Ministry of Tourism.

“Every agency of government is doing this: reviewing what is essential, what is not essential and where can we save.

“And that is what the Bahamian people voted us in to do.”

The minister said the Minnis administration must set a course for responsible spending, which will ultimately lead to a reduction in expenses.

He said the government will do its best to manage its resources and be “humane”, but it must demonstrate it is serious about “getting our house in order”.

The backdrop is the decision by international credit rating agency Moody's to place The Bahamas' Baa3 credit rating on review for downgrade.

Moody’s said the review was prompted by statements from the Minnis administration that “The Bahamas’ fiscal position was weaker than previously estimated and that the government’s debt ratios will continue to worsen over the coming years”.

In June, Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest advised Parliament that the government intends to borrow a combined $722 million to cover the deficit left by the Christie administration and finance its commitments in the upcoming fiscal year.

The credit rating agency noted that it would confirm the country’s Baa3 rating if its review concluded that economic trends and the government’s policy response “support a stabilization of the debt trend”.

Government debt stands at $6.5 billion.