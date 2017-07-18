Calls for Roberts to resign as PLP chair

Former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Cabinet Minister Loftus Roker yesterday said that PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts has got to go.

Roker was responding to former PLP MP Philip Galanis who said the leadership of the PLP should call for Roberts’ immediate resignation.

Roker said, “The party needs to start from scratch.

“We’ve lost our way. I agree with Mr. Galanis on his observations of Bradley Roberts.

“I’m not sure he is doing anything to advance the PLP.”

Roker said the party must find its way back in order to win the trust of the electorate.

The party suffered an historic defeat during the May 10 general election. The party was only able to win four of the 39 seats in the House of Assembly.

“The party needs to sit down and check itself in all aspects, including leadership, if we intend to go any place,” Roker said.

“If you look at the election results we lost all over the country. Something is wrong with us. We need to find out what it is.”

Roberts has said that he does not intend to run for chairman when the party holds its next convention, which is expected to take place later this year.

In his weekly column Consider This, Galanis said, “The PLP leadership should call for and immediately accept the resignation of its national chairman who, along with the leader, equally bears responsibility for the party’s complete rejection at the polls.

“The national chairman is responsible for the orderly operation of the constituency branches, and there is no doubt that most of the branches were not functioning as they were intended for years, prior to and in preparation for the general election.”

When contacted for comment yesterday, Roberts said he was made aware of the column but had no comment.

“Mr. Galanis is entitled to his opinion,” Roberts said.

Galanis said, “Just as [former Prime Minister Perry] Christie resigned as the leader of the PLP, in the interest of advancing the party’s chances for recovery, rehabilitation and re-engineering, Mr. Bradley Roberts should not wait for the next party convention to resign. He should do so immediately.

“Every single day, the relentless statements that are issued by the national chairman inflict further damage to the party’s brand, and enable Bahamians to reconfirm that their decision to vote out the PLP on May 10 was the right one.

“Furthermore, what is now urgently required is a more benign, less belligerent national spokesman, whose primary responsibility would be to heal the wounds that were, and continue to be, inflicted on the party and to rebuild the organization.

“It is time for humility, but this cannot and will not happen if the current national chairman continues to hold that office.”

Exumas and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper has urged party members to make a “sincere and humble apology and repentance” to supporters and the country.

Cooper said the party lost the 2017 general election because it “protected the interest of the party over the interest of the nation”.

But South Andros MP Picewell Forbes later said that the PLP has nothing to repent for and won’t “stoop down” in the face of an election defeat.

Forbes said the PLP is still standing and has support in the community.

“You can go Over-the-Hill right now, election just gone, and everyone who had on a red shirt are putting on a yellow shirt,” he said.

“The PLP is in your belly man. That’s just the PLP.”