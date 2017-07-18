Minnis denies ‘witch hunt’

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday shut down criticisms that his administration is executing a “witch hunt”, as he explained that his government is simply fulfilling one of the Free National Movement’s (FNM) main campaign promises to push “accountability and transparency” in The Bahamas.

During a tour of the LJM Maritime Academy at the Crystal Cay Marina Park on Monday afternoon, Minnis told the media, “We don‘t witch hunt.

“If you do wrong and you’re discovered, then ask the public if that is [a] witch hunt.

“If you’re discovered doing wrong, then so be it.

“That’s what they asked us to do.

“So we, just like the maritime institute here turned the corner and moved from analog to digital, we too have turned the course from non-transparency to transparency.”

He said, “We are in the business of transparency.

“Transparency is equivalent to honesty.

“A witch hunt is completely different.”

The allegations against the Minnis administration began just days after the May 10 general election, after Minnis announced that there will be “forensic audits” in various government ministries and agencies.

The Ministry of Environment and Housing, Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) and Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) are among those agencies that are expected to be audited.

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Brave Davis was among the first to imply that the new administration may have an ulterior motive.

Since the election, there have been numerous allegations of misfeasance against the former administration involving millions of dollars.

Numerous public servants have also been placed on leave and others have been sent on vacation without request; others have been sent home.

Late last week, former Minister of Environment and Housing Kenred Dorsett was arraigned on nine charges related to bribery, extortion and misconduct in public office.

It is alleged that the former minister received $120,000 from Johnathan Ash, who had a government contract at the New Providence Landfill.

Dorsett was granted $50,000 bail with two sureties after he spent 48 hours in custody.

Back in May, former Nassau Village MP and BAIC Chairman Dion Smith was arrested and released after police said they were investigating a report of theft of electronic items on the night of the election.

Just last week Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said police found no evidence of wrongdoing in their investigations.

Both those investigations have been characterized by the PLP as ‘witch hunts’.

Not speaking to any specific case, Minnis said his government will continue to hold anyone accountable for any wrongdoing they have done, despite the opinions of critics.

“Let the chips fall where they may,” Minnis said.