Man shot by police pleads guilty to gun charge

A man who was shot by police during his arrest for an unlicensed gun admitted the charge yesterday and was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

Hiram Rolle, 33, of Fifth Street, The Grove, was arrested on January 17, 2016 after he allegedly pulled out a 9mm Beretta pistol, which contained five bullets.

Officers from the Mobile Unit became suspicious when they saw Rolle run back into a yard on Seventh Street and Palm Tree Avenue.

The officers circled and encountered Rolle again, which was when he allegedly drew his gun.

The officers opened fire, hitting Rolle three times in the chest and back.

In addition to the firearm and ammunition possession charges, Rolle also faced two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, which were withdrawn.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney sentenced Rolle to two and a half years in prison for the gun and imposed a one-year concurrent term for the ammunition.

The sentences take effect from January 17, 2016, the date of arrest.

Stanley Rolle, a lawyer from the public defenders office, represented the convict.

Inspector Philip Davis prosecuted.