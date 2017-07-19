Man admits assault over parking spot

A dispute over a parking spot escalated into a physical assault, a court heard yesterday.

Ocasio Lundy, 36, of Caribbean Gardens, pleaded guilty to assault and causing damage at his arraignment before Magistrate Samuel Mckinney.

The court heard that it all began because Lundy and Cindy Drakes were eyeing the same parking spot in the Village Road Shopping Centre on July 3.

Drakes got to the spot first, but Lundy demanded that she move.

When she refused, he threw a cup of iced tea on her, which caused $275 in damage to the upholstery in her vehicle.

After the assault, Lundy returned to his car and drove off.

In court, Lundy acknowledged that he was wrong and said that he was sorry for his ill-considered actions.

The magistrate reprimanded Lundy and ordered him to pay $525 in compensation – $250 for the assault and $175 for the causing damage.

The incident will not be reflected on his record.

Inspector Philip Davis prosecuted.