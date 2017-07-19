Adderley to get state-recognized funeral

The Cabinet Office has announced that a state-recognized funeral will be held for the late Cleophas Adderley, founder and director of the Bahamas National Youth Choir (BNYC), on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral, George Street.

Adderley died at Doctors Hospital after a long illness two weeks ago.

He was 62.

Adderley, widely considered a cultural giant, recently received the Bahamian Icon Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Award for his trans-generational contributions to nation building through youth development.

He accepted the award on June 17.

In accordance with the policy for government funerals, effective July 2009, the state-recognized service is given to former members of Parliament, serving permanent secretaries and other high-ranking public officers or civilians who have made invaluable contributions to the state.

The government provides live broadcast of the funeral church service via national radio. Representatives of the Cabinet and parliamentarians and senior public officers are in attendance.

Protocol services and funeral service programs are also provided for.

The general public is invited to attend.

A memorial will also be held on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Stapledon Gardens.

Adderley’s remains will lie in repose on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity.

Viewing for the general public will be from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.