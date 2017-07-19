Dames: Quality of officers recruited is a concern

With a Royal Bahamas Police Force officer and a Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer recently pleading guilty to drug and firearm charges, National Security Minister Marvin Dames said his ministry is focusing more intently on the recruitment of officers in various law enforcement agencies.

“I continue to say that we are [concerned], and there is a lot of work that we have to do, especially in relation to the way we recruit, the type of individuals we recruit and the quality of officers or individuals we bring into these respective departments,” he said.

“We mentioned it on the campaign trail that we will focus on recruitment and we will recruit the brightest and best and those who come in with their hands clean, not who enter these agencies with the focus of reaping what they can reap for themselves.”

The Royal Bahamas Police Force recently established an Anti-Corruption Unit, and the government has promised tougher laws to address corruption early in the term.