Dames says revamped NIA still coming

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames yesterday reiterated the government’s commitment to establishing a national intelligence agency (NIA).

Dames, who spoke to the media outside the Office of The Prime Minister, said, “We said in our platform leading up to the general election that we will enact legislation that will establish a fully functional, fully autonomous, national intelligence agency.

“We are committed to this as a government.

“That is one of the key planks in our crime fight, and you should be seeing something shortly.”

Last month, Dames announced in the House of Assembly that the new administration disbanded the NIA.

Dames said upon review of the agency, he found that it was not an NIA at all, but a unit that just carried the name, and there was no way the government could justify its future existence in its state.

“There was no way they could have been effective,” he insisted.

When asked yesterday whether there is merit to the NIA’s establishment, Dames said “Of course there is merit, but when you are establishing a national intelligence agency, it must be established in a proper way.

“When you establish an agency like this, it should be accepted by all within the law enforcement community.

“There should be a clear mandate as to what the unit function ought to be.

“The unit ought to, because it is a national intelligence unit, ought to have relations with other law enforcement entities outside of the jurisdiction of The Bahamas, and it must be accepted.”

The current government has committed $90,000 in its budget to the NIA.

The Christie administration allocated $32,000 for the NIA in 2015/2016.

It budgeted $90,000 for 2016/2017.

The Christie administration repeatedly promised to bring a bill to govern the NIA, but failed to do so.

Late former Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage insisted that while there was no NIA legislation, the agency was operating within the law.