Munroe: State should not force commissioner out

Attorney Wayne Munroe, QC, said yesterday that he is “troubled” by reports that Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade is being moved to England.

“I heard some troubling things about the [government] trying to ship out the present commissioner of police, where in our system, the commissioner of police is meant to have security of tenure so as to be independent,” Munroe said.

“If indeed they are trying to move the commissioner of police, that is troubling. That is using an organ of state illegitimately.”

The Christie administration repealed the Police Force Act in 2012, giving the commissioner of police and deputy commissioner security of tenure.

In 2009, the Ingraham administration passed amendments to the act, which gave the chief of police and his second-in-command fixed terms in office – a maximum of two five-year terms.

Munroe, the defeated Progressive Liberal Party candidate for Free Town, who was in the United Kingdom yesterday, said he believes the present government is using the police and other state agencies in the wrong manner.

“Some of the discussions that I hope to have when I’m over here in the U.K., and I understand that other people are having with Caribbean lawyers, is whether there is a basis for seeking vindication of rights internationally,” he said.

“We have to look at that with a concept of ‘do we have sufficient remedies within The Bahamas or do we have to look at some of the organizations like the Organization of American States or the United Nations’.”

He said the government must not be allowed to “run amok”.

He also dismissed Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ recent comments that the government is not engaged in a “witch hunt”.

“He clearly has not read ‘The Crucible’,” Munroe said.

“The Crucible”, a play written by American playwright Arthur Miller, dramatizes the fictionalized story of the Salem witch trials.

Minnis explained that his government doesn’t “witch hunt”.

“If you do wrong, and you’re discovered, then ask the public if that is [a] witch hunt,” he said.

“If you’re discovered doing wrong, then so be it.

“That’s what they asked us to do.”