PM: Ministers won’t benefit from Baha Mar

  • Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis (center) greets Baha Mar employees during his first official tour of the Baha Mar resort as prime minister yesterday. Baha Mar President Graeme Davis (left) led the prime minister and other government officials on the tour. PHOTOS: AHVIA J. CAMPBELL

  • Baha Mar President Graeme Davis (center) led Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis (right), Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest (left), and numerous government officials on a tour of the Baha Mar Resort yesterday.

ROYSTON JONES JR.
Guardian Senior Reporter
royston@nasguard.com

Published: Jul 19, 2017

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday assured that his Cabinet colleagues will not fall into the same pitfalls of controversy and disrepute as some of their predecessors regarding Baha Mar.

While fielding questions from reporters following a tour of the resort, Minnis was asked what assurances he can provide Bahamian people that his Cabinet colleagues will not lobby for personal contracts with Baha Mar.

“My Cabinet ministers are very, very sensible,” he responded.

“You can be reassured of that.”

Weeks ahead of the general election it was revealed that then Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald solicited former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian for brokerage, trucking and limousine contracts.

Fitzgerald also said his father’s medical bills totaled $20,000 per month.

The revelation was made in a string of emails between Fitzgerald and Izmirlian dating back to 2013.

In the face of the controversy and a breach of Cabinet procedure, Fitzgerald admitted that he contacted Izmirlian for “assistance” in advancing contracts with the resort on behalf of his father, the owner of Bahamas Cargo & Logistics.

Fitzgerald was the lead negotiator for the sale of Baha Mar.

In June 2015, Baha Mar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States.

The government moved to put the project into liquidation.

Baha Mar had its phase one opening in April and is expected to be substantially completed by October 15.

The controversy surrounding Fitzgerald was a central theme of the election.

Minnis repeatedly called for then Prime Minister Perry Christie to fire Fitzgerald.

But for days, Christie remained silent on the revelation.

When he did address the matter, it was summed up as “politics”.

He dismissed it as FNM lies.

 

 

