Family wails at scene of man’s murder

A Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) marine who identified himself as the brother of the country’s latest murder victim had to be restrained by a team of police officers as his brother’s lifeless body was moved from the scene.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said shortly after noon yesterday, four gunmen in a silver Nissan Teana pulled up next to two men sitting in a yard on Quarry Mission Road.

“Four males exited the vehicle and, armed with handguns, opened fire on the two males,” Dean said.

“One of the males was fatally shot on the scene. Another was chased a bit and shot. He was taken to hospital in a private vehicle.”

Dean said that man was listed in critical condition.

The Nassau Guardian understands that the victim was Jermaine Bain.

Just as mortuary service personnel arrived on the scene, the RBDF marine, dressed in fatigues, began walking toward the body.

The man, who said the victim was his brother, broke down in tears. A team of officers had to subdue him and physically drag, lift and push him away from the body.

“That’s my brother,” he cried out, with his arms extended in the direction of the victim.

The man’s wails could be heard throughout the area. Several women held onto him as he was moved toward a police car.

Dozens of area residents, some of whom were children no older than 10, looked on. One resident, with his hands on his head, looked away as police held the struggling RBDF officer.

Mortuary services waited for police to move the man from sight before moving the gurney toward the body.

As the body was placed inside the mortuary van, another woman cried out, falling to the ground, drawing the eyes of everyone on the scene.

A group of women moved to her in an effort to console her.

Once the body was removed from the scene, a team of officers had to lift the defense force officer into a car and take him away from the scene.

Justice

Dean “guaranteed” that police will bring the men responsible for this latest incident to justice.

“What we want to say to residents, because this is another murder in recent days, we want to say that we are on top of this,” Dean said.

“The recent murders, we just had one where a man was shot in the Grove area, and we already have a suspect in custody for that murder.

“We are confident, based on our investigations and based on the support we are getting from the public and on the ground, that we will have these perpetrators in custody.

“We cannot do it alone. We are asking for public support. We have increased our operations in these and other areas in New Providence.”

This latest incident pushed the murder count to 76 for the year so far.