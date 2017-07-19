A&E overhaul this fiscal year

Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands assured yesterday that the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) will be the best in the Caribbean within the next five years, after the department is finished its renovations, which are expected to begin this fiscal year.

“A&E has some legacy challenges,” Sands told reporters outside the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

“It is too small. The footprint is not adequate to ideally manage the 55,000 to 60,000 patients per year that we see, many of whom have very serious illnesses.

“It was a part of the rebuild of Kaiser Permanente in the 70s, and despite the fact that we have renovated it several times, including when I was head of the department, it is now time for a complete overhaul of A&E.

“We combine that with the fact that we have a number of beds in the hospital that are out of commission. Sixty-seven or so beds are out of commission.

“The fact that we don’t have beds to move admitted patients into, some of them wind up in what we call virtual beds and some of them wind up staying in the emergency room until patients are discharged.

“When we add to this challenges of equipment or issues in the operating room, you understand that the final place of domicile for many of these patients is A&E and the impact on waiting times is significant.”

He said, “The quality of care that people perceive that they get and the quality of care that they actually get is best measured at ground zero, and ground zero is A&E at PMH.

“When we get done in this five years, it will be the best emergency department in The Bahamas and in the Caribbean, full stop.”

Sands said there will be a new hospital in the same place.

“We already have significant parts of a new hospital,” he said.

“The single largest investment in The Bahamas is the Critical Care Block. One hundred million dollars is not something you can walk away from.

“We’ve also made a considered decision that the location of PMH, that we can do ongoing phased redevelopments on renovations.

“There’s no point in abandoning that now.

“So when you say ‘new hospital’, a new hospital in the same place.”

Sands recently confirmed that in order to facilitate the ease of operations at Princess Margaret Hospital, the government is considering moving the Rand Morgue to another location and creating a national blood bank.

These moves are also expected to take place this fiscal year.