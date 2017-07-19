Minnis assured Baha Mar will fully open

With China Construction America’s (CCA) deadline for substantial completion of Baha Mar fast approaching, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said yesterday that the government of The Bahamas has only been assured the “project will eventually open and employ Bahamians”.

Following a tour of the resort, Minnis was asked by reporters what assurances the government has been provided that CCA will meet its October 15 deadline.

“We are only assured that the project will eventually open and employ Bahamians,” Minnis said.

“That is what we are more concerned about, and we would hope that it opens as quickly as possible.”

Minnis was asked how the sales process could be impacted if CCA does not meet the deadline.

“We do not think of failure,” the prime minister said.

“That’s a negative view. You always think of success.”

Pressed on the matter, Minnis said he does not worry about “if”.

“‘If’ is the most powerful word in the English language,” he said.

“If you were not here, that question would not have been asked; so ‘if’ is very powerful.”

When prompted about his concerns surrounding the project, Minnis said his only concern is that the remainder of Baha Mar opens in the shortest time possible, and the opportunities for Bahamians manifest.

“As you know, the economy is down, and this would bring a particular product to the economy, and help to boost the economy, and we are looking forward to those types of products,” he said.

Minnis added, “Pre and post election, we have always said we would like to see Baha Mar open because of the benefits to the Bahamian populous, [the] benefit to the Bahamian economy and the [prospect] of jobs.”

Asked about his relationship with Baha Mar owner, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, Minnis was vague in his response.

“I am a very, very approachable and friendly individual,” he said.

“I am friendly with everybody.”

In opposition, Minnis said an FNM government would execute a “real sale” of Baha Mar, and only Bahamians would be allowed to complete the project.

He called the heads of agreement the Christie administration entered into the Chow Tai Fook Enterprises a “sweetheart deal” and pledged to undo any deal that was not in the interest of the Bahamian people.

Attorney General Carl Bethel said recently the government has no intention of reversing the Baha Mar transactions, because there was nothing objectionable or questionable in the contents of the unsealed deal.

When asked to respond to former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian's request for a moratorium on the completion of the sale of Baha Mar, Minnis did not answer.

Press Secretary to the Office of the Prime Minister Anthony Newbold called for no further questions, and the prime minister was escorted to his vehicle.

Minnis was asked the same question in June.

His response at the time: “I’ve told you our position. We would like to see Baha Mar opened and provide job opportunities for Bahamians.”

Izmirlian has called on the Minnis administration to place a moratorium on the completion of any sale of the Cable Beach resort, and other related transactions, so that the government and public can assess all arrangements and see how the best interest of Bahamians can be met.

The statement came five days after Minnis tabled the unsealed Baha Mar heads of terms in Parliament, an agreement the Christie administration entered into with the Export Import Bank of China and CCA last August.

The deal was sealed by the Supreme Court.

Under the agreement, the Christie administration agreed to issue up to 1,200 work permits to CCA to complete the resort.

It was also agreed that stamp duty and value-added tax (VAT) on the transfer of assets from Baha Mar Ltd. (BML) group of companies to Perfect Luck Assets Limited would be waived to facilitate the sale.