2,100 working at Baha Mar

Nearly two months after having its phase one opening, Baha Mar has employed more than 2,100 Bahamians and has surpassed the 50 percent occupancy mark, Baha Mar President Graeme Davis said yesterday.

Speaking to reporters following Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ tour of Baha Mar, Davis said Baha Mar has provided jobs for well over 2,000 Bahamians and fewer than 100 expatriates.

He noted that by year-end Baha Mar expects its staff complement to reach 4,000.

“Again, our expatriates are here to make sure that we deliver on some of that branded service, some of those skills such as you saw - the noodle chef - some of those exceptional and detailed areas that they’re focused on to make sure they are training Bahamians for the future,” Davis said.

The 50 percent occupancy represents a doubling of the 25 percent reported in early June.

The occupancy level has likely been bolstered by the stay of some of the 1,000 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) participants.

The CYG began yesterday.

“Right now we are over 50 percent occupancy, which is excellent, and as I said before, ramping up quickly,” Davis said.

“So, everything is as projected as we want. [We are] ramping up thoughtfully, making sure we are delivering an exceptional experience.

“Again, we are on track with our SLS opening.

“What you saw today is all of our furniture is here.

“We are just putting down a new floor, which takes very little time.

“We are making sure we are up and running for the fall.”

Davis said the SLS Lux brand is set to open between late October and the first week of November.

“Right now, on the group market or the meeting planning community, we have exceptional feedback,” he said.

“We have been open over 60 days; over $75 million already in definite, tentative and prospects right now for - those are in revenues for group business.

“Right now, we are hosting the Bahamian team for the Commonwealth [Youth] Games, which we are very excited about, as well as our transient customers are enjoying some great sun on the beach, and our casino and other amenities.

“So, we are right on target.”

Baha Mar had its phase one opening of the Grand Hyatt hotel, offering 1,800 rooms, on April 21.

The resort began accepting bookings on May 8.