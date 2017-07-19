Man on bail for 2014 murder killed

A man, who was on bail for a 2014 murder, was shot and killed at Malaysian Way and Commonwealth Boulevard shortly after 10 a.m. today, police said.

The victim, identified by police as Karran Collie, was walking in the area, when a lone gunman shot him.

Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash said the victim was being electronically monitored.

Cash said investigators discovered a “large quantity” of suspected marijuana in his car.

This is the third murder in the last four days. The murder count stands at 77 for the year.