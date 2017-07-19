Date:
Police question former MP

  • Former PHA Chairman Frank Smith.


Published: Jul 19, 2017

Former Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Chairman Frank Smith was questioned today by police at the Central Detective Unit (CDU) in relation to an anti-corruption probe, The Nassau Guardian understands.

Smith, the former MP for St. Thomas More, spent most of the afternoon at CDU on Thompson Boulevard speaking with members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Anti Corruption Unit.

The Nassau Guardian understands that former Minister of State for Legal Affairs Damian Gomez is representing Smith.

It is unclear what Smith is being questioned about.

 

