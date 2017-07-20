Doctors union still has major concerns about NHI

Acting President of the Bahamas Doctors Union (BDU) Dr. Macumba Millar said yesterday a number of physicians are concerned that National Health Insurance (NHI) could become “the new cotton field”, as he expressed some “difficulties” union members continue to experience with NHI.

Millar told The Nassau Guardian earlier this year that he believes NHI “could work if done correctly”.

Yesterday, he reiterated his statements but suggested that the new government first speak with the BDU to put an end to a number of issues.

“The way forward is with discussion and collaboration, and full investment with all persons involved in NHI,” Millar said.

“Unfortunately, what has happened in the past is that the government would present to the physicians new aspects of employment that they thought should have occurred and expected members just to go along with it.

“That old paradigm will no longer exist moving forward.”

Millar said currently, everything is “frustrating” to most physicians.

“This cannot work in the clinic the way it is right now,” he said.

He claimed physicians’ names were added as NHI service providers without their consent.

He also said there are major issues relating to NHI and the doctors’ terms of services as employees for the Department of Public Health (DPH) and the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA).

“There are a number of aspects that do not mesh,” he said.

“There needs to be a lot of work between both the government and the union to make it possible for NHI to occur in the clinic, because right now there are a number of aspects with our agreement that NHI is contrary to.

“The government still hasn’t reached out to the union as the representative of the physicians that work in the public service.

“If you wanted the physicians in the clinic to be participants of NHI, you really should include us from the ground up as they are building all the aspects of NHI and that is not being done.

“I would have liked them to just come to us and sit down and discuss with them problems we had previously.

“We had a whole list.

“When you look at NHI, there are monetary penalties for being in breach with the NHI contract so we have to be very careful.”

Millar said if doctors fail to operate in accordance with the act they can be fined up to $250,000.

They are also being asked to perform functions that they do not usually perform.

This has caused confusion.

“The issues that the act has may impact the doctors’ terms and conditions of their contracts of employments,” he said.

“Do I work 40 hours for NHI like I’m told to do?

“But NHI does not include emergency services. Does that mean that emergency services are stopped at clinics?

“If someone comes in with a heart attack, do we turn them away because NHI does not provide emergency services?

“We work for DPH (Department of Public Health) but we have been subcontracted, and that in itself is another problem.

“We have an industrial agreement with the government that we just signed.

“Is that tissue paper? Does that no longer exist?”

Millar said the union is currently in discussions with the Department of Public Health. It met with DPH officials “about three weeks ago”.