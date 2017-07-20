Man who beat prison guard murder rap accused of threatening officer

A man who was last week acquitted of the murder of a prison guard and wounding another during a 2006 jail break was remanded to prison on a threats of death charge.

Corey Hepburn, 37, of Trinidad Avenue, Elizabeth Estates, denied the charge that he threatened Constable 3721 Duncombe with death on June 21 at his arraignment before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans yesterday.

Hepburn was remanded to prison as the magistrate lacks jurisdiction to consider bail for the offense.

Hepburn is set to appear before Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson for sentencing for the 2006 escape.

Hepburn, through his lawyer Monique Gomez, said that he has already served his time.

The matter was adjourned to allow the prosecutor, Kristan Stubbs, to make the appropriate checks.

Hepburn, who was serving a 20-year sentence for armed robbery and escape, was among four other inmates who escaped from Her Majesty’s Prison on January 17, 2006.

Hepburn completed his sentence in 2012 and was freed on $30,000 bail the following year.

Corporal Dion Bowles was fatally stabbed during the break and another guard, Kenneth Sweeting was also injured.

After a four-month long trial, a jury acquitted Hepburn of murder and causing harm, but convicted him of escape.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson will sentence him on Tuesday.

One of the escapees, Neil Brown, was shot dead during his capture. Barry Parcoi and Forrester Bowe Jr were injured during the escape and Hepburn was caught two weeks later in Coral Harbour.

Bowe died in prison before his trial and Parcoi entered a plea deal before the trial.