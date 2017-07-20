Roberts: Minnis must not dodge Baha Mar questions

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts asserted yesterday that Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis is doing a disservice to the Bahamian people and Baha Mar by continuing to dodge questions surrounding former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian and his request for the government to place a moratorium on the completion of the sales process of the project.

“That is something that astounds right-thinking Bahamians,” Roberts said.

“The government should be very clear and definitive that it is unable to do anything that it thought it might have been able to do for Sarkis Izmirlian, and that Sarkis Izmirlian is passé.”

When asked to respond to Izmirlian's request for a moratorium on the completion of the sale of Baha Mar following a tour of the resort on Tuesday, Minnis did not answer.

The prime minister was also asked how the sales process could be impacted if China Construction America does not meet its mid-October deadline for substantial completion of Baha Mar.

“We do not think of failure,” the prime minister said.

“That’s a negative view. You always think of success.”

Pressed on the matter, Minnis said he does not worry about “if”.

“‘If’ is the most powerful word in the English language,” he said.

“If you were not here, that question would not have been asked; so ‘if’ is very powerful.”

Asked about his relationship with Baha Mar owner, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, Minnis was vague in his response.

“I am a very, very approachable and friendly individual,” he said.

“I am friendly with everybody.”

Roberts said the government must be clear on this and lend its full support to the project and its owners.

“The government should lend its full support to that project going forward in the interest of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and the Bahamian people,” he said.

Izmirlian has called on the Minnis administration to place a moratorium on the completion of any sale of the Cable Beach resort, and other related transactions, so that the government and public can assess all arrangements and see how the best interest of Bahamians can be met.

The statement came five days after Minnis tabled the unsealed Baha Mar heads of terms in Parliament, an agreement the Christie administration entered into with the Export Import Bank of China and CCA last August.

The deal was sealed by the Supreme Court.

Under the agreement, the Christie administration agreed to issue up to 1,200 work permits to CCA to complete the resort.

It was also agreed that stamp duty and value-added tax (VAT) on the transfer of assets from Baha Mar Ltd. (BML) group of companies to Perfect Luck Assets Limited would be waived to facilitate the sale.