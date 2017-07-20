Man accused of child rape accused of having child porn

A man already accused of having sex with two minors was back in court yesterday on charges of child pornography.

Sharran Burrows, 41, of Pinewood Gardens, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt facing 12 counts of possession of child pornography regarding lewd photos and videos allegedly found on his cell phone.

Prosecutors allege that between April 2015 and 2017, Burrows was found with images and videos of juvenile girls having sex, masturbating or in various stages of undress.

Burrows, who did not have a lawyer present, elected a summary trial before a magistrate.

Ferguson-Pratt has not yet decided which magistrate will hear the case. Burrows will learn the venue of his trial on September 13.

In the interim, Burrows has been denied bail.

At the time of his arraignment, Burrows was on Supreme Court bail for the unlawful sexual intercourse charges.

Prosecutors allege that in 2016 Burrows blackmailed his alleged victims, ages 13 and 15, into having sex with him by threatening to publish naked images of them.