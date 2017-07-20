Dr. Robin Roberts being eyed as NHI chief

The final vetting process to appoint the board of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Authority is underway, according to Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands, who indicated that the Office of the Prime Minister could make an announcement “any day now”.

Sands wouldn’t confirm or deny it, but The Nassau Guardian understands Dr. Robin Roberts, director of UWI's School of Clinical Medicine, has been eyed for chairman of the board.

The board is a prerequisite for the NHI Authority to engage and pay providers for services delivered under the healthcare scheme.

“The NHIA by law requires a board,” Sands pointed out.

“There has been no board and this has been the whole discussion raised by the Bahamas Insurance Association (BIA).

“Until the board is announced, and until it is empaneled, we cannot hire a managing director or any staff.

“And quite frankly, we are not authorized by law to pay benefits and so on and so forth.”

The Christie administration launched enrollment and primary care services under NHI weeks before the general election without a means to fund the program, a board or a public insurer.

In opposition, Sands was very critical of the move.

Since assuming office, the minister has repeated that NHI must be done the right way, even if that means pulling back to get it right.

Yesterday, Sands said it was unfortunate that the political mandate of the Christie administration led to NHI being rolled out before it was ready.

But he said that is in the past and the Bahamian people have passed judgement on the PLP.

“They were found wanting and most of them have been sent into retirement,” he said.

“What the Bahamian people want now is for us to fix it, get it right and impact the healthcare system.

“They want to know when they go into those clinics, Princess Margaret Hospital or the Rand Memorial Hospital, that they are going to get quality healthcare.”

As it relates to the makeup of the board, Sands said he believes the members are an “exciting group of Bahamians who are going to be guiding this ship”.

Asked when the announcement will be made, Sands said, “Any day now.”

“I think what we basically want to know is, who are the starting five, who is going to be the team that is going to execute the ideas to move healthcare forward in The Bahamas,” he said.

“There is the Public Hospitals Authority Board, there is clearly the National Health Insurance Board, and there are a number of other statutory boards that impact health, but those two in particular will have the single greatest impact on where we go and how we get there.”

Earlier this week, the BIA questioned the actions undertaken by the NHIA in the absence of the board.

The association said it welcomes the opportunity to help restructure the universal healthcare scheme to ensure the best outcome for the nation, and looks forward to being engaged in that process.