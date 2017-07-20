Former AG ‘delighted’ over Baha Mar progress

Former Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson yesterday expressed elation about the progress at Baha Mar and how it has provided employment opportunities for thousands of Bahamians as promised by the previous administration.

On Tuesday, Baha Mar President Graeme Davis said Baha Mar has employed more than 2,100 Bahamians and has surpassed the 50 percent occupancy mark.

Maynard-Gibson, who has repeatedly stated that she is focused on the dozens of dreams that are tied in with the $3.5 billion resort, was contacted for comment.

When asked her thoughts on the resort’s progress, Maynard-Gibson said, “I'm delighted that the prime minister and government now agree with what we were saying all along — it was imperative to get Baha Mar finished, opened and successfully operating for the benefit of Bahamians.

“Unquestionably CTF is a world-class operator and, having opened phase one, is well on track for phase two opening this year, and with the Rosewood with its increased investment to follow early next year.

“I'm very happy to see the happy young Bahamians employed at Baha Mar. They are key to the exceptional experience to which Baha Mar aspires.

“I, again, thank the outstanding experts that advised on Baha Mar and thank God, now that Baha Mar will be allowed to continue, that The Bahamas and Bahamians will reap its full benefits."

Back in May, Minnis suggested that Baha Mar “will not open anytime soon” and that the handing over of the resort to Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd. (CTFE) was a “great public relations exercise” with no “real significance”.

At the time, Maynard-Gibson cried shame on the prime minister and accused him of rooting against Bahamians.

“I’m very, very disappointed that as an aspirant to become the future leader of this country, that purely for political reasons, he (Dr. Minnis) would root against Bahamians,” Maynard-Gibson said on March 28.

“If you note, from the very beginning, he was rooting against Bahamians.

“He wanted it in Delaware so Bahamians could get nothing.

“It would never be solved.

“The goal post keeps on changing, and when it changes it is always against Bahamians. So I cry shame on people like that.

“I cry shame on him and I urge him to stop doing that, and to root for Bahamians.

“I’m so proud of The Bahamas and we all should be.”

Baha Mar had its phase one opening of the Grand Hyatt hotel, offering 1,800 rooms, on April 21.

The resort began accepting bookings on May 8.