Man murdered in Elizabeth Estates

A man out on bail for murder was gunned down in Elizabeth Estates yesterday morning, police said.

Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash said the victim, who was being electronically monitored, was walking on Commonwealth Boulevard and Malaysian Way around 10 a.m. when a white Honda Stream pulled up next to him.

“A lone gunman emerged and opened fire on the deceased,” Cash said.

The Nassau Guardian understands that the victim is Karran Collie.

Cash said the victim was on bail for a murder that occurred in 2014.

“We continue to look at our prolific offenders, mainly who are on bail,” Cash said.

“We monitor them from time to time. We have to appeal to members of the community who reside in this area who have eyes out for the community.”

As police processed the scene, officers searched what appeared to be Collie’s car and found a quantity of suspected marijuana, Cash said.

This makes the fourth murder in four days.

Cash said he doesn’t sense a “fear factor for normal residents” in Elizabeth Estates.

“Of course, you already know that this individual was on bail for a recent homicide,” he said.

“From all appearance and indication it looks like some retaliation against the individual.

“Decent residents who live in this area need not have that sort of fear in themselves.”

Collie’s mother, who was on the scene, was inconsolable. She wailed as Collie’s body was placed inside the hearse.

The family declined to speak with The Guardian.

This marks the 77th murder for the year so far.

Murders are again occurring at a record clip this year.