Dion Smith speaks

In his first public statement since the theft probe that led to his arrest, former Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) Chairman and former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) MP for Nassau Village Dion Smith said yesterday that he is “afraid” of what the Minnis administration will do next.

“I am afraid in my own country,” said Smith, who was found to have done nothing wrong, in an interview with The Nassau Guardian.

“I am wondering if I should go to the U.S. and seek some asylum.”

Smith said the whole ordeal has greatly impacted his family.

“I am afraid of what they are going to do next,” he said.

“I have never seen any other country treat people the way in which they (the FNM) are treating people.

“I have a family, and if this is what politics is all about, I am not interested.

“I love my family more than anything else.”

Police had said they were investigating a report of theft of electronic items on the night of the May 10 general election.

Smith was arrested, held overnight and released the next day.

Eight BAIC employees were also questioned and released.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said last week that, “The stuff removed was apparently his (Smith’s). Persons thought different. We found out it is not so; so in relation to this there was no evidence of any wrongdoing.”

Shortly after the arrest, Smith’s attorney, Wayne Munroe, QC, said that on the afternoon of the general election, Smith took a speaker and personal television to BAIC to watch the election results.

Munroe said when it became clear to Smith that he had lost the Nassau Village seat around 8 p.m., he left the corporation.

He said Smith left his belongings at the building and later asked several employees to remove them from the building.

Smith charged yesterday that the Minnis administration is trying to “destroy the PLP”.

“They are trying to start by discrediting all the young and upcoming members, because obviously the PLP can’t come back with its older members,” he said.

“We have to come back with young, strong people.

“But I am going to stick with my party, the PLP.

“I am not going to allow anybody to stand there and think that they can just destroy a party by putting a witch hunt out there on people and try to discredit people.

“I am afraid of what they are going to do next.

“I have never been treated like this in my life.

“I have been an attorney from 2001 to now and I have been in plenty investigations, and I have never seen anyone treated in the way in which they treated me.”

Smith said this cannot be something that is evidence of good governance and added that he agreed with the comments of former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham on the matter.

Two weeks ago, Ingraham said the optics surrounding Smith’s arrest were “unfortunate” and “not supportive of good governance”.

“In a democratic society, the police ought to conduct their investigation in a manner that is appropriate,” Ingraham said.

He added that there “ought not be a witch hunt against people”.