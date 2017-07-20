Smith to remain in police custody

Former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Senator and Chairman of the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Frank Smith will spend another night in police custody after police revealed in court today at an arraignment that his file was not ready.

Smith was transported to the magistrate’s court in handcuffs.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt met in chambers with Smith’s attorney, Damian Gomez, QC, and police prosecutor Sergeant Timmy Saunders for nearly 30 minutes.

When she took the bench, Ferguson-Pratt said, “I wanted to see the docket and I called both the prosecution and the defense to see me in chambers.”

Ferguson-Pratt said she was informed that Smith’s file was not ready.

Saunders said he was instructed that the file “was not fully prepared to be presented today”.

“We will be ready with that file in the morning,” he said.

Gomez said he was “amazed” the file was not ready.

“I am amazed that the police told me at 1:30 p.m. to be ready to head to court at 2 p.m.,” he said.

He added, “This is a less than veiled attempt to prevent a bail application. I would have thought that the file would be ready.”

Saunders said he would “endeavor to have the file at court at 11 a.m.” on Friday.

Ferguson-Pratt said she “expects the suspect to be before me at 11 a.m.”.

Ferguson-Pratt then inquired of Smith whether he had had lunch for the day.

“Not yet, your worship,” Smith said.

Ferguson-Pratt asked, “Did you have breakfast?”

“Yes,” Smith replied.

Ferguson-Pratt then instructed Smith’s relatives to get him lunch before his transfer to a police station.

Ferguson-Pratt asked if there were any other matters Gomez or Saunders wished to raise.

“Is there any possibility of police bail?” Gomez asked.

Ferguson-Pratt said, “It’s not before me.”

Saunders added, “He was in custody since 11 a.m. yesterday so we have until 10 a.m. tomorrow.”

Smith's wife, Sharlyn Smith, father-in-law, Sir Franklyn Wilson, mother-in-law, Lady Sharon Wilson, and other relatives were present in court.