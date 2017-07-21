Date:
Murder suspect arraigned
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Jul 21, 2017

A man accused of a murder that occurred this week made his initial appearance in court today.

Diano Nixon, of Ridgeland Park, was charged before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt with the July 16 shooting death of Kalif Adderley.

Adderley was shot while walking on Robinson Road.

Nixon was not required to enter a plea and was remanded into custody.

He makes his next court appearance on September 5.

At that time, the matter is expected to be transferred to the Supreme Court.

 

 

Quick Links