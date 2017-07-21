|
Murder suspect arraigned
|
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com
Published: Jul 21, 2017
A man accused of a murder that occurred this week made his initial appearance in court today.
Diano Nixon, of Ridgeland Park, was charged before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt with the July 16 shooting death of Kalif Adderley.
Adderley was shot while walking on Robinson Road.
Nixon was not required to enter a plea and was remanded into custody.
He makes his next court appearance on September 5.
At that time, the matter is expected to be transferred to the Supreme Court.