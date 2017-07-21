Murder suspect arraigned

A man accused of a murder that occurred this week made his initial appearance in court today.

Diano Nixon, of Ridgeland Park, was charged before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt with the July 16 shooting death of Kalif Adderley.

Adderley was shot while walking on Robinson Road.

Nixon was not required to enter a plea and was remanded into custody.

He makes his next court appearance on September 5.

At that time, the matter is expected to be transferred to the Supreme Court.