Foreign Affairs to save by pulling staff from abroad

Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield said yesterday that his ministry is expected to save some $400,000 per year as a result of the return of “about seven to nine” attachés who were stationed in embassies abroad.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian yesterday at the temporary issuance station of the Passport Office at Anatol Rodgers High School, Henfield said, “I instructed when coming to Foreign Affairs that we do a personnel audit to see if we had superfluous staffing anywhere in the world because we are living under stringent times.

“Monies are tight in this country so we wanted to make the most judicious use of taxpayers’ money by doing that.

"It’s not only Foreign Affairs but every ministry of the government is conducting some type of audit of personnel to see if there is possibly cost saving measures in reducing superfluous staffing.

“So far, we have asked to return seven to nine attachés that we think we can otherwise live without.

“When these attaches are posted in foreign missions it comes with additional costs, which at the end of the day extends to each of us, a very large financial burden.

“With the recall of these seven to nine, it is anticipated that my ministry will save in the region of nearly $400,000 per annum.

“It’s just not the salaries that we have to be concerned about with people posted abroad, but there are also allowances for living and other things.

“There are other amenities that they have and if we can use foreign service officers that are already under public strength to do these jobs, people who are already trained to do them, that is my intention. That is my goal and objective.”

The minister said when the new appointees are made, he intends for there to be a number of proficient young people.

“I want to send young people out of this country who are trained and qualified with university degrees and college degrees, who came to the foreign service to serve abroad, not to serve here in Nassau, to serve abroad,” he said.

“They can better help our interests abroad because they are trained and qualified to do this.

“So all we did was send for superfluous staffing...people we don’t think was necessary to be on a mission to accomplish the goal and objectives of The Bahamas at this particular stage.”