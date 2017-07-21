Attorney Damian Gomez said yesterday that former Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis met with police on Monday to discuss a technical matter.

“The police told me categorically that they do not regard him as a person of interest at all,” Gomez said when called for comment.

Gomez, Halkitis’ lawyer, said contrary to reports, the meeting did not take place at the Central Detective Unit (CDU).

“The police wanted information about a signature,” Gomez said.

“The signature was a directive of Cabinet. It was clear that it was directed by Cabinet. He answered their questions and left. It was literally a three-minute meeting.”

Gomez said Halkitis has “nothing to hide”.

Last week, Halkitis shared on his Facebook page that, “There is no pillow so soft as a clear conscience”.

Halkitis did not indicate what the post was in relation to.

It was posted around the same time that his former Cabinet colleague, Kenred Dorsett, was charged with four counts of extortion, four counts of bribery and one count of misconduct in public office.

Dorsett has denied the charges.

Halkitis’ post also came amid ongoing public discussion over a downgrade threat from the international credit rating agency Moody’s.

The announcement by Moody’s renewed debate about the Christie administration’s management of public finances.

The revelation by Moody’s that it has put The Bahamas’ rating on review came several weeks after the new minister of finance, Peter Turnquest, told Parliament that the fiscal situation is much worse than the FNM had anticipated, and that the new government met the cupboard bare.