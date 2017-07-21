Roberts: ‘Rise up’ against evil of the FNM

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts last night called on party supporters to “rise up and challenge” the Minnis administration and take to the “streets, march and demonstrate”.

“I am a strong supporter of law and order but strongly feel that if the witch hunt is not discontinued that we, the supporters of our great party, must rise up and register our disgust,” he told supporters at a National General Council meeting.

“We must take to the streets, march and demonstrate. We must engage in a letter writing campaign not only to the local newspaper editors, but to the United Nations High Commission on Human Rights.

“Political activism is the most potent form of opposition to bring about change and put a stop to evil.”

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has said that his government is not engaged in a witch hunt.

"We don't witch hunt," he said earlier this week.

Minnis said his government is simply fulfilling one of the Free National Movement’s (FNM) main campaign promises to push “accountability and transparency” in The Bahamas.

Roberts’ comments were made in light of the recent arrest of former PLP Senator and former Chairman of the Public Hospitals Authority Frank Smith.

Roberts said he was “deeply saddened and extremely concerned” about the current political ‘witch hunts’.

“This is our Bahamas, where we must treat each other with respect and must avoid rushing to judgement like the plague,” Roberts said.

Roberts also blasted the Minnis administration’s lack of initiatives and charged that “life has gotten measurably worse for many Bahamians under the FNM”, which has been in power since May 10.

“To date, the only bright spots in this country are the results of the hard work and heavy lifting of the PLP government,” Roberts said.

“The pending sale of the three hotel complex in Freeport to the Canadian Steve Wynn investment group; the Commonwealth Youth Games; and good paying jobs and apprenticeship program at the Grand Bahama Shipyard are just three of the positive and bright spots in what, to date, has been cases of political victimization, gloom, doom, a number of poor decisions, walk backs and climb downs from a visionless and rudderless government.

“The FNM government must get to work post haste on behalf of the Bahamian people, because they deserve better.”