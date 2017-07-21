‘Witch hunt’ rhetoric ‘absurd’

While drilling in the message that there is no political witch hunt underway, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames said yesterday the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) will continue to do its job and when it finds evidence of wrongdoing no one “is above the law”.

“This whole question about a witch hunt is absurd,” Dames told the media. “It’s ridiculous.

“The police investigate and if there is evidence of wrongdoing persons are held responsible.

“If there is no evidence of wrongdoing they are freed, right?

“There are safety valves...”

He added, “No one is above the law and there should not be a daily debate as to whether we’re on a witch hunt or taking advantage of someone.

“When we are elected to office we are elected to serve.

“And if we are serving upright, then we should have no concerns.”

Dames did not name anyone, but it was a clear reference to the recent arrests of several former senior public officials.

Former Senator and Chairman of the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Frank Smith was scheduled to be arraigned on charges of extortion and bribery yesterday.

The arraignment is expected to take place at 11 a.m. today as the files were not ready.

Last Friday, former Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett was remanded to prison after being charged with bribery, extortion and misconduct in public office.

He faces nine charges related to allegations that he received $120,000 from Johnathan Ash, who had a government contract at the New Providence Landfill.

Nearly two months ago, former Nassau Village MP Dion Smith, the former executive chairman of BAIC, was arrested in relation to a theft probe at the corporation.

He was released without charge the day after the arrest.

Seven BAIC employees who were arrested were also released.

When asked whether complaints concerning former government members and civil servants are being given top priority, Dames said complaints are being reviewed and addressed systematically, and each is given priority.

“Whenever a complaint is made, the police have the responsibility to investigate the matter,” he said.

“If it is found at the end of the day that persons are culpable then they face the law.

“...Young men are being arrested in communities on a daily basis.

“Who is out there defending them and standing up for them, and making big news stories out of that?

“You walk down to the courts now, see the amount of young men that are going before magistrates.

“Do we have people out there crying, saying there is a witch hunt when a young man is arrested for a joint or stealing something from a food store?”

Dames said there is a problem in The Bahamas and it must be fixed.

Asked whether Scotland Yard of the United Kingdom has been requested to come in and assist with certain probes, the minister said the government does not need Scotland Yard as “we have competent investigators in this country”.