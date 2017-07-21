Smith still in custody

The delayed arraignment of former Senator and MP Frank Smith was yesterday described by his lawyer as a “thinly veiled attempt” to prevent him from getting bail.

Smith was scheduled to be arraigned on charges of extortion and bribery, charges for which the magistrate lacks jurisdiction to grant bail, but the matter has been deferred to 11 a.m. today as the files were not ready.

Head of the newly-formed Anti-Corruption Unit of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Assistant Commissioner Paul Rolle, announced that Smith was set to be arraigned on charges of bribery and extortion, an hour before the suspect arrived in a two-car convoy at 2:25 p.m.

Smith’s hands were cuffed behind his back as officers led him from the Nassau Street Police Station to the Magistrates’ Court complex.

Minutes after Smith was brought into court, Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt asked to see defense lawyer Damian Gomez, QC, and the prosecutor, Sergeant Timmy Saunders, in her chambers.

They did not return to the courtroom until 3:29 p.m. During the wait, Smith’s father-in-law, Sir Franklyn Wilson, and his brother-in-law, Frannon Wilson, sat next to Smith on the suspect’s bench, engaging him in conversation.

Smith’s wife, Sharlyn, and other relatives were also present in court.

Ferguson-Pratt said, “I wanted to see a docket, and I called for the Crown and prosecution in my chambers.”

Saunders, the prosecutor, said that after making checks he was advised that the file was not “fully prepared” and should be ready about “midday for arraignment”.

Gomez said that Smith had been in custody since 10 a.m. on Wednesday. He said he was amazed that the file was not ready as he was advised about the arraignment at 1:27 p.m.

He said, “This is nothing less than a veiled attempt to prevent me from applying for bail in the Supreme Court.”

The magistrate said she hoped that the file would be ready by 11 a.m. at the latest, despite the prosecutor previously stating that it would not be prepared until noon.

Before adjourning, the magistrate asked Smith if he had eaten his lunch.

He replied, “Not yet your honor.”

As is customary in her court, Ferguson-Pratt told his family that they could get him some food.