Smith arraigned on extortion and bribery charges

Former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Senator Frank Smith was arraigned in a magistrate’s court today charged with 13 counts of extortion, one count of attempted extortion and a single count of bribery.

It is alleged that Smith, a former chairman of the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA), extorted $5,000 from Barbara Hanna on a monthly basis from April 1, 2016 to April 2017. In total he allegedly extorted $65,000 from Hanna.

Smith is also accused of attempting to extort $5,000 from Hanna in May 2017.

As it relates to the bribery charge, Smith is accused of soliciting $5,000 a month from Hanna for helping her get a contract with PHA.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt. He was denied bail.

Damian Gomez, QC, who is the former minister of state for legal affairs, represented Smith. Anthony Delaney appeared for the Crown.

Smith’s wife, Sharlyn, his father-in-law Sir Franklyn Wilson and mother-in-law Lady Sharon Wilson, along with other family, friends and PLP supporters, including former Minister of State for National Security Keith Bell and former PLP Chairman Raynard Rigby, supported him in court.

The matter was adjourned to August 18 for a status hearing.